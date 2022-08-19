Dube and his wife Musa work at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he is a technician and she a lecturer. They had to raise funds to send Siphokazi to Dubai.
When Mi7 National Group heard that the school’s headgirl needed R80,000 to fund her trip, the private security company started raising funds.
“As a company deeply committed to the community, Mi7 National Group got to work, sponsoring a prize valued at R6,000 towards a raffle to raise funds for Siphokazi,” said company director Colin David.
“Unfortunately, public participation in the raffle was lower than expected, with only a few small donations having been received. Mi7 then turned inward, approaching our clients and our team of heroes for donations.
“Local companies like PNA Accountants, Serenity Financial Services, as well as local businessman Ridwaan Jasat all heeded the call, each making significant contributions towards Siphokazi's trip. The bulk of donations came from the Mi7 team.”
The company raised R28,900.
“It is important for us as a community to come together in support of our future leaders. The potential of a young girl who has worked hard to achieve academic success should not be limited because of funding,” David said.
Dube said his family was extremely grateful for all the assistance they received.
Pietermaritzburg school pupil hopes Dubai contest spells success
Image: supplied
A Pietermaritzburg grade 7 pupil is a walking dictionary. Siphokazi Dlamini's ability to spell words presented to her is taking her to Dubai next month to compete in the international spelling bee competition.
“I am super excited and looking forward to the competition. I am proud to have qualified and I hope to make a new lasting friendship and hopefully win the title,” she told TimesLIVE.
The Scottsville Primary School pupil qualified after participating in the local master spelling bee competition.
“Learners who made the top five in the national master spelling bee per province qualified for the international competition,” said her father Sabelo Dube.
His 13-year-old daughter has improved over the years because she enjoys reading and “engaging in meaningful conversations”.
“We are proud of her and happy to see her getting such an opportunity at a young age. She is super smart and works very hard, which shows in her outstanding overall academic performance.”
US national spelling bee champ is Harini Logan of Texas in historic win
