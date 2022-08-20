The plant-based food sector is celebrating a Johannesburg high court ruling to halt the seizure of such products.
The order followed a legal bid to prevent the Food Safety Agency (FSA) from seizing thousands of plant-based meat alternatives from retailers countrywide for using product terms such as “burger”, “nugget” and “sausage”. They were due to take place from Monday.
“This ruling prohibits the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and its designated assignee, FSA, from seizing any plant-based meat alternatives they deemed to be in breach of the Agricultural Product Standards Act” said Arleen Nel, communications manager at ProVeg SA.
The court bid followed an August 16 letter sent by the FSA indicating that, from August 22, it “will seize any meat analogue products presented for sale in SA, which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products in terms ... of the Agricultural Product Standards Act”, said Nel.
“Though we welcome the decision by the court, we would like to reiterate our call for further dialogue as we still believe that this matter should be settled through discussion between the plant-based food industry, DALRRD and the meat industry.” Donovan Will, ProVeg SA country director, said.
This matter follows a June directive from DALRRD to processors, importers and retailers of plant-based meat alternatives giving them 30 business days to remove their products from shelves for relabelling or face seizures.
Nel said ProVeg SA and numerous businesses sought multiple industry-wide discussions with DALRRD and the FSA to halt seizures and develop new and appropriate legislation for plant-based meat alternatives. Unfortunately, industry-wide discussions have not been possible and all diplomatic efforts by the plant-based food industry have not led to amenable results.
Temporary victory for plant-based meat producers
Image: 123RF/nito500
