The Gauteng department of infrastructure development is offering 2,500 people under the age of 33 who are jobless an opportunity to learn skills to boost their future employability.
Successful applicants will receive training in technical trades, administration, general work and property management.
Candidates will receive a stipend of R3,500 a month for 24 months.
The intake, via the national youth service programme, will be 60% female, 2% people with disabilities and 100% historically-disadvantaged individuals.
Applicants need to be Gauteng residents between the ages of 16 to 33, must have passed grade 10 or above, and have a valid SA identity document.
The application needs to be accompanied by a Z83 form, which can be downloaded from the department of public service and administration, or you can get a copy from your nearest government department.
The completed forms must be hand delivered to one of the Gauteng department of infrastructure development's offices.
Earn R3.5k p/m for two years while learning a skill — here's how
Image: 123RF/WERA52
Image: Infrastructure department
