South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding risk during evening peaks, Eskom cautions

22 August 2022 - 14:25
Eskom has cautioned that the generation system remains constrained and Stage 2 load-shedding might be implemented at short notice during the evening peaks this week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom says the system remains constrained and has warned that stage 2 load-shedding might be implemented at short notice from 4pm to midnight over the course of the week.

The power utility said this is due to a shortage of capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

“We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes.

“The breakdown of two generation units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo power stations during the past 24 hours and the delay in returning a generating unit to service each at Kendal, Komati and two units at Tutuka power stations have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

Eskom said at the weekend, its teams returned to service two generating units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Hendrina, Kusile and Tutuka.

“We have 4,872MW on planned maintenance, while another 13,983MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.

TimesLIVE

