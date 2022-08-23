China unbans SA wool products

SA produces more than 42-million kg of wool from 8,000 commercial sheep farmers. There are also 40,000 communal smallholder farmers who contribute 14% of total wool exports.
These farmers would have suffered an irrecoverable loss of R730m if the restrictions continued.
“We welcome the decision by the General Administration of Customs of China and the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs of China to lift the ban on wool and other cloven-hoofed animal skin products imported from SA as announced today [Tuesday],” agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said.
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said SA’s engagement with China had been conducted in a positive manner and the co-ordinated efforts by different parts of the SA government greatly assisted.
Last month, Business Day reported that the wool industry was strained by China closing the doors. This was not the first time SA has experienced such a challenge in China. During the 2019 foot-and-mouth disease outbreak, China followed similar harsh practices and temporarily suspended SA wool imports.
SA has welcomed the decision by China on Tuesday to lift restrictions on SA wool products after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
China announced the ban on April 1.
Business Day reported last month that China restricted imports from the local wool industry after the outbreak, which was a significant challenge for the sector.
The wool export industry is worth R1bn and the ban on wool products, harvested in the previous season, would have irrecoverably dented the industry as this year’s harvesting is in full swing.
All movement of cattle banned as foot and mouth disease spreads
