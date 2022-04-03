The Presidential Investment Summit Debate
South African agricultural produce must be promoted abroad
03 April 2022 - 00:00
The recently concluded South African Investment Conference showcased a range of investment opportunities in our economy and brought back some optimism for economic prospects in a global environment focused on the Ukraine war, high inflation and rising interest rates...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.