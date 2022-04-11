Stop illegal movement of animals out of foot and mouth disease-affected areas: Didiza

SA is battling 56 cases of foot and mouth disease (FMD) at farms and communal areas in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West and Gauteng.

Agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza said on Monday that despite these outbreaks, the government was working hard to clear up the situation.

Didiza said maximum co-operation from all stakeholders in the sector was necessary to achieve control of the outbreaks.

“It is important that everyone commits and respects all imposed control measures and collectively find a sustainable solution,” she said.

The department said the outbreaks were caused by illegal movements of animals out of FMD-controlled zones in Limpopo. It was illegal to move cloven-hoofed animals and their products out of the FMD protection zone without permission from the state veterinary services, it said.