Proteas’ Keshav Maharaj hopes for more overs at Old Trafford
Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj hopes to get more overs under his belt as his team enters final preparations for the second Test against England in Manchester on Thursday.
Bowling just 12 overs and conceding 35 runs in England's second innings, the left-arm spinner took two crucial wickets that started the slide that saw the hosts slump to an innings and 12-run defeat against SA in the opening encounter at Lord’s.
Asked if he expected to bowl more overs on the usually drier Old Trafford pitch, Maharaj said while the final decision would rest with captain Dean Elgar, he would be ready should he be called upon.
“I think the seamers did an amazing job [at the start], so full credit to them,” Maharaj said of the Lord's Test.
“I know my time will come where I am presented with the ball to bowl my spell.
“In terms of the conditions here, the covers have been on for pretty much most of the day, so we haven’t really seen too much, so fingers crossed the rain subsides and we get an opportunity to look at the wicket.
“I am sure that if the seamers don’t strike [early] or there is a period for me to bowl, Dean will throw me the ball and I can have a nice, long spell,” Maharaj said on Tuesday.
Maharaj said Elgar decided to bowl with spin with a newer ball in the second innings at Lord's because he felt the left-arm orthodox bowler might be more of a threat.
“We usually get some turn with the old ball, so we thought that with the harder, newer ball it might bounce a little more.
“Dean had a chat with me in the dressing room before going out, again telling me I should be ready because I may get an opportunity to bowl with the newer ball. Fortunately it came and paid dividends.”
On England's approach to the second Test and how SA will combat that offensive, the Dolphins man said their focus was to ensure consistent basics and execution of their gameplan.
“We know England are fierce competitors and we know they will do everything to bounce back. I think every team that is 1-0 down in a series has the potential to bounce back.
“We are just focusing on our plans and processes. It is pretty much [similar to] what we did in the first game in terms of execution ... so hopefully we can replicate much of that in this next match and be on the winning side again.”
