×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ten more appear on incitement to commit public violence charges

24 August 2022 - 20:43 By TimesLIVE
Ten more people who are facing charges of conspiracy and incitement to commit public violence, relating to acts of looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July last year, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Ten more people who are facing charges of conspiracy and incitement to commit public violence, relating to acts of looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal in July last year, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A further 10 people appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

These charges relate to the acts of looting and public violence that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal during July last year.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the latest appearance brings to 45 the number of people who have appeared on these charges.

The latest in court are Dudu Eunice Gama-Kubeka, 59, Nkululeko Zulu, 40, Dumisani Ronald Mtshali, 49, Bongani Joseph Mthembu, 57, Belecia Nonhlanhla Zwane, 48, Ayanda Khanyeza Magadulela, 41, Vuyo Mayekiso, 38, Bogadi Onica Maphisa, 47, Bonginkosi Thomson Mkhalipi, 47, and Kevin Nkhololo, 32.

Ramkisson-Kara said bail was set at R3,000 each and the accused were ordered not to post any information regarding the case on social media. They were also ordered to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number.

The case was postponed until November 30 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Arrest of two more alleged July unrest instigators brings total to 46

The Hawks arrested two more suspects linked to the July unrest last year, bringing to 11 the number of people arrested on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Hawks are investigating 22,477 cases worth R1.5-trillion

The Hawks are dealing with 22,477 cases with more than 500,000 charges, says Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya.
News
1 day ago

Corruption is one of the biggest threats to SA: Hawks

To strengthen the fight against it, the anti-corruption task team and operational committee have been revitalised to fast-track investigations, ...
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  2. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  3. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  4. Counting rands: Pick n Pay's double trouble on Handy Andy adverts South Africa
  5. King’s lion hunt sparks questions around traditions News

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off