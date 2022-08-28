×

South Africa

'Terrifying' earth tremor rocks Ekurhuleni in the early hours

“It was terrifying” say residents after windows rattled and beds were shaken

28 August 2022 - 10:11 By Gill Gifford
An earth tremor measuring 3.1 shook residents of Ekurhuleni at about 1am on Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jerry Rainey

Residents of Brakpan, Springs and Boksburg on the East Rand were shaken in their beds when an earth tremor measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale rocked the area shortly before 1am.

The Council for Geoscience, in an automated, analysed statement, said the tremor emanated at a site situated between Brakpan, Boksburg, Springs and Tsakane. It happened at 0.56am on Sunday.

The announcements on social media, including by the Gauteng Weather service, sparked a flood of responses — ranging from people who were surprised to have slept through it to others viewing it as a biblical warning.

Some said they were “frightened” or “terrified”.

“I thought it was zama zamas (illegal miners) blasting,” said one person.

“In Alberton too. I thought I was dreaming,” said another.

“My windows and bed were shaking”, “I felt it in Boksburg West”, “I felt it in Benoni” were some of the other responses.

According to the Council for Geoscience’s list of seismic events recorded in SA, there have been 50 tremors measuring 3.1 and above so far this year.

Image: Council for Geoscience

