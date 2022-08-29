×

Prudence said yes to Comrades proposal!

29 August 2022 - 13:06
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Comrades runner Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu proposed to his girlfriend Prudence, who said yes.
Image: via Twitter: Ntunjambill1224

Comrades Marathon runner Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu is about to become a married man. 

He told TimesLIVE on Monday that his girlfriend accepted the proposal he made during the ultra-marathon.

The Pretoria man proposed to his girlfriend with a sign which read, “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90km for you”, as he finished the marathon on Sunday.

Ndlovu, who works for a marketing company, said it was the 10th anniversary of his wife's death on the same day.

“Prudence and I have been dating for four months. We met at church. Yesterday [Sunday] was the 10th anniversary of my wife's death. I believed it was time for me to move on, therefore I proposed to Prudence,” he said.

He said Prudence was “surprised but excited. She doesn't want the limelight. She wants to stay out of the press.”

The pair were on their way back to Pretoria on Monday after the marathon when they spoke to TimesLIVE.

“We are really excited and happy,” added Ndlovu.

It was his seventh Comrades.

