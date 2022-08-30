Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke is on Tuesday releasing the results of the "Victims of Crime" report.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Stats SA releases 'Victims of Crime' report
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke is on Tuesday releasing the results of the "Victims of Crime" report.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE :
CRIME STATS | Alcohol still a huge factor in crime
CRIME STATS | More than 1,000 women and children killed in just three months this year
CRIME STATS | Murder in SA has increased by 11.5%
CRIME STATS | Fewer rapes and sexual assaults in first quarter of 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos