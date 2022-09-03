×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man shot dead in Durban

03 September 2022 - 10:38 By TimesLIVE
Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Durban on Friday night.
Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Durban on Friday night.
Image: 123RF

A man was shot dead in Newlands West, Durban, on Friday night.

Emer-G-Med said paramedics were called to assist the SAPS after the incident, which took place in Jack Castle Avenue at about 10pm.

“On arrival paramedics found a male aged about 30. He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead,” Emer-G-Med said.

Facts surrounding the incident are unclear, with the SAPS investigating the incident, said the emergency service.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Police miss snatching alleged Soweto tavern killers in abortive op on Lesotho border

Specialised Gauteng detectives have hunted the alleged killers of 16 revellers massacred in a Soweto tavern to Lesotho, where they narrowly missed ...
Investigations
1 day ago

More South Africans are feeling unsafe as crime rate increases, says Stats SA

Feelings of safety in SA have been declining since 2019/20, data released by Stats SA show.
News
3 days ago

'Soweto doctors are under siege' with 10 armed robberies in five months

The Soweto Independent Practitioners Association says armed criminals are increasingly targeting private doctors, calling for police to do more to ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders News
  2. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  3. A honeymoon cruise, cash and all things wedding for Comrades groom and Prudence South Africa
  4. 'Corruption' allegations against auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke without ... News
  5. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa

Latest Videos

Violence flares up in Nyanga
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...