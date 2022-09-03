A man was shot dead in Newlands West, Durban, on Friday night.
Emer-G-Med said paramedics were called to assist the SAPS after the incident, which took place in Jack Castle Avenue at about 10pm.
“On arrival paramedics found a male aged about 30. He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead,” Emer-G-Med said.
Facts surrounding the incident are unclear, with the SAPS investigating the incident, said the emergency service.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Man shot dead in Durban
Image: 123RF
A man was shot dead in Newlands West, Durban, on Friday night.
Emer-G-Med said paramedics were called to assist the SAPS after the incident, which took place in Jack Castle Avenue at about 10pm.
“On arrival paramedics found a male aged about 30. He had sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead,” Emer-G-Med said.
Facts surrounding the incident are unclear, with the SAPS investigating the incident, said the emergency service.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Police miss snatching alleged Soweto tavern killers in abortive op on Lesotho border
More South Africans are feeling unsafe as crime rate increases, says Stats SA
'Soweto doctors are under siege' with 10 armed robberies in five months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos