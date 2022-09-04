A dramatic shoot-out left an Eastern Cape police officer and two suspects dead as cops foiled an armed robbery at a retail chain store in Ngcobo, in the Chris Hani District, on Saturday.
Police arrested the third suspect while two others managed to escape.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed that Sgt Vakele Mark Mjoli, 43, died in the line of duty.
Another officer, Const Mfundiso Ndede,35, sustained serious injuries.
"[He] was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care,” Kinana said.
Cases of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest are being investigated.
Ngcobo gained notoriety in February 2018 when five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot dead by armed gunmen, who stormed the town's police station. Suspects were apprehended at the Seven Angels Ministry, a local isolationist religious cult.
Seven people were killed in the shoot-out with police after they raided the church compound.
DispatchLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Police officer, two suspects killed in Ngcobo gun battle
Image: Sandile Ndlovu/ File photo
A dramatic shoot-out left an Eastern Cape police officer and two suspects dead as cops foiled an armed robbery at a retail chain store in Ngcobo, in the Chris Hani District, on Saturday.
Police arrested the third suspect while two others managed to escape.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed that Sgt Vakele Mark Mjoli, 43, died in the line of duty.
Another officer, Const Mfundiso Ndede,35, sustained serious injuries.
"[He] was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical care,” Kinana said.
Cases of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest are being investigated.
Ngcobo gained notoriety in February 2018 when five police officers and an off-duty soldier were shot dead by armed gunmen, who stormed the town's police station. Suspects were apprehended at the Seven Angels Ministry, a local isolationist religious cult.
Seven people were killed in the shoot-out with police after they raided the church compound.
DispatchLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
UPDATE: Five-year-old girl dies after allegedly being shot by brother, 6
Parliament worried deadly attacks on long-distance buses will harm tourism
Soweto tavern shooting: Death toll rises to 16
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos