Eastern Cape police on Friday confirmed that a five-year-old girl allegedly shot in the head by her six-year-old brother has died.
“Sadly, she passed away last night [Thursday] in hospital. A case of culpable homicide will be added to the defeating the ends of justice case,” said spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
The child was alleged to have been accidentally shot by her brother in Bethelsdorp.
“It is alleged that between 1pm and 2pm two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Ext 31 when a shot went off,” said Naidu.
“It is further alleged one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance.”
UPDATE: Five-year-old girl dies after allegedly being shot by brother, 6
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch
Eastern Cape police on Friday confirmed that a five-year-old girl allegedly shot in the head by her six-year-old brother has died.
“Sadly, she passed away last night [Thursday] in hospital. A case of culpable homicide will be added to the defeating the ends of justice case,” said spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.
The child was alleged to have been accidentally shot by her brother in Bethelsdorp.
“It is alleged that between 1pm and 2pm two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Ext 31 when a shot went off,” said Naidu.
“It is further alleged one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance.”
Six-year-old boy accidentally shoots younger sister in Bethelsdorp
The girl had been admitted to hospital in critical condition. Police responded to the scene.
Naidu said when the police arrived at the scene, the firearm had already been removed and could not be found.
A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Boy, 6, strangled in revenge killing horror
Eastern Cape mom and daughters ‘executed’, baby left alive
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills everywhere in SA
Grieving families speak out on tragic Gauteng schoolboy double shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos