South Africa

UPDATE: Five-year-old girl dies after allegedly being shot by brother, 6

12 August 2022 - 11:06 By TIMESLIVE
A five-year-old girl has died after allegedly being shot by her brother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

Eastern Cape police on Friday confirmed that a five-year-old girl allegedly shot in the head by her six-year-old brother has died. 

“Sadly, she passed away last night [Thursday] in hospital. A case of culpable homicide will be added to the defeating the ends of justice case,” said spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu. 

The child was alleged to have been accidentally shot by her brother in Bethelsdorp.

“It is alleged that between 1pm and 2pm two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl were playing with a firearm in a room at a house in Ext 31 when a shot went off,” said Naidu.

“It is further alleged one of the six-year-old boys accidentally shot his five-year-old sister in the head with a .38 revolver. The child was taken to hospital by ambulance.”  

Six-year-old boy accidentally shoots younger sister in Bethelsdorp

A five-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition after she was accidentally shot by her six-year-old brother, Eastern Cape police said on ...
News
4 hours ago

The girl had been admitted to hospital in critical condition. Police responded to the scene. 

Naidu said when the police arrived at the scene, the firearm had already been removed and could not be found. 

A case of defeating the ends of justice was opened. 

TimesLIVE

