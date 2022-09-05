×

South Africa

Fire closes OR Tambo runway, operations not affected

05 September 2022 - 17:19 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123rf.com/Shih-Hao Liao

A runway fire at the OR Tambo International Airport was temporarily closed on Monday afternoon as a result of a veld fire, but this has not affected airport operations.

“Management confirms that runway 21L/03R has been temporarily closed due to a veld fire that spilt over from the adjacent community within the airport precinct.”

The airport management said its fire and rescue team was on-site working to extinguish the fire.    

“Airport operations have not been impacted, flights are still landing and departing as scheduled.”

TimesLIVE

