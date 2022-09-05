Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola led the walkabout through the area, interacting with residents to gauge their feelings after the recent deployment of the police to the area to tackle illegal mining and other rampant crime.
Video footage critical to Krugersdorp rape case uncovered by cops, says Cele
Image: SAPS
The investigators probing the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, in July are making headway as police have obtained a video that will help solve the case.
This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who was speaking at a walkabout with the police top brass in West Village and Reitvallei on Sunday.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola led the walkabout through the area, interacting with residents to gauge their feelings after the recent deployment of the police to the area to tackle illegal mining and other rampant crime.
“It looks like we are going somewhere, there are footages that have been found [sic]. It does look like we are headed in a good direction on what happened. We will inform the families first,” said Cele.
Fourteen accused people have appeared in court for the West Village rape case.
It has been weeks since the incident left SA in shock and sparked violent protests across Gauteng. More than 350 alleged zama zamas (informal miners) have been arrested on the West Rand.
Charges range from rape to contravention of the Immigration Act and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The 10-strong film crew who were shooting the video have not yet made statements to the police.
