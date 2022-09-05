×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fifteen injured as taxi rolls over in Grasmere

05 September 2022 - 16:52 By TimesLIVE
Fifteen people were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled off the N1 near Grasmere on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Fifteen people were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled off the N1 near Grasmere on Monday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

Fifteen people were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled off the N1 near Grasmere, Gauteng, on Monday morning.

“ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at 7am to find the taxi on its side, at the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and were seated on the side of the road,” the emergency medical service said in a statement.

It said medical personnel assessed the patients and found that 15 had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN man crushed to death in farm tractor accident

A KwaZulu-Natal man has died after he was crushed by the wheel of a tractor on a north coast farm.
News
9 hours ago

KZN bakkie driver in court for death of seven passengers in Ixopo crash

A KwaZulu-Natal driver, who allegedly lost control of a bakkie leading to the death of seven people at the weekend, will appear in court on charges ...
News
3 days ago

SA pilot and German family of four die in Namibian plane crash

The aircraft crashed on the banks of the Zambezi not long after take-off, charter company MD
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'
Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate