Fifteen injured as taxi rolls over in Grasmere

Fifteen people were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled off the N1 near Grasmere, Gauteng, on Monday morning.
“ER24 and other services arrived on the scene at 7am to find the taxi on its side, at the side of the road. The passengers had already climbed out of the vehicle and were seated on the side of the road,” the emergency medical service said in a statement.
It said medical personnel assessed the patients and found that 15 had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
“Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”
