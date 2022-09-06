Valery Sakidi Tshibanda, who allegedly worked as a doctor without registering with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), appeared in the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Monday charged with contravening the Health Professions Act.
The Hawks said the arrest followed a routine visit conducted by the HPCSA at a medical practice in Mahikeng. During the visit Tshibanda, 49, was allegedly referred to as a medical student.
“It later emerged the accused was allegedly treating patients without being registered with the HPCSA,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.
“Members of the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation investigated the matter, resulting in the accused being charged.”
Tshibanda was released on R2,000 bail and the case was postponed to October 3 for further investigation.
‘Doctor’ treating patients without HPCSA registration charged
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS
