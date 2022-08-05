×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer

05 August 2022 - 19:12 By TIMESLIVE
Fake doctor's note lands man in trouble.
Fake doctor's note lands man in trouble.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

An Ekurhuleni man who allegedly submitted a fake doctor's note to his employer has been charged with fraud, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said on Friday.

The council's  inspectorate office conducted a joint operation with the Ekurhuleni East crime intelligence unit and the Germiston flying squad and the man, identified as Masilo Matsoka, was arrested. 

“During the operation, Mr Masilo Matsoka was found having purchased a fraudulent medical certificate under the name of Dr IK Mukhere,” the council said. 

“During investigation, Mr Matsoka indicated his willingness to accompany the operation team to Thembisa to point out the individual from whom he purchased the medical certificate. However, upon arrival in Thembisa he failed to co-operate further. Mr Matsoka was arrested and taken into custody at the Primrose [police station] whereby he was charged with fraud.” 

He was expected to appear in court soon. 

The HPCSA said it was still searching for the individual who had issued the certificate. He too would be charged. 

The council called on the public to aid it in rooting out corrupt or illegal medical practitioners. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Law expert says officials who tried to discipline doctor must face the music

It appears the functionaries who sought to discipline paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim De Maayer for highlighting problems at the hospital he ...
News
1 month ago

Psychologist defends actions around sexual abuse case

More than a dozen sports federations, 39 victims and almost no joy — the athletes' arm of Women and Men against Child Abuse (WMACA) this week began ...
Sport
2 months ago

'My life has been cut short': cancer patient as doctors found guilty of unprofessional conduct

Siyabonga Sithole is unlikely to see out the rest of the year.
News
2 months ago

Paediatric surgeon Peter Beale stripped of licence to operate

Despite Beale no longer being on HPCSA register, the council said there are five pending cases for children’s deaths
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  2. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  3. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  4. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News
  5. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...