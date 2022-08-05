An Ekurhuleni man who allegedly submitted a fake doctor's note to his employer has been charged with fraud, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) said on Friday.
The council's inspectorate office conducted a joint operation with the Ekurhuleni East crime intelligence unit and the Germiston flying squad and the man, identified as Masilo Matsoka, was arrested.
“During the operation, Mr Masilo Matsoka was found having purchased a fraudulent medical certificate under the name of Dr IK Mukhere,” the council said.
“During investigation, Mr Matsoka indicated his willingness to accompany the operation team to Thembisa to point out the individual from whom he purchased the medical certificate. However, upon arrival in Thembisa he failed to co-operate further. Mr Matsoka was arrested and taken into custody at the Primrose [police station] whereby he was charged with fraud.”
He was expected to appear in court soon.
The HPCSA said it was still searching for the individual who had issued the certificate. He too would be charged.
The council called on the public to aid it in rooting out corrupt or illegal medical practitioners.
TimesLIVE
Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer
