South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

06 September 2022 - 10:07 By TIMESLIVE

The trial of the five men accused of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

On Monday, Zandile Mshololo, the attorney for one of the accused, told the court the prosecution’s previous non-disclosure of the contents in the controversial second docket opened in 2019 led to the violation of her client’s constitutional rights.

“The information contained in the second docket ought to have been disclosed to the applicant before he pleaded,” she said.

In the docket, Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo and others present at the scene of his murder in 2014 are the accused.

LISTEN | ‘Material evidence’ in Meyiwa docket should have been given to defence before plea, says lawyer

The defence for one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Mshololo, told the Pretoria high court the prosecution’s previous ...
News
22 hours ago

State wants special entry application regarding ‘irregularities’ on Meyiwa trial dismissed

Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother, sister and several other people are implicated in his killing in the second docket
News
15 hours ago

‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for opening case against Malema

The EFF has slammed advocate Malesela Teffo for opening a case of defamation of character and crimen injuria against party leader Julius Malema.
News
1 day ago
