South Africa

POLL | Would you be able to keep a Lotto win to yourself?

07 September 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A R86m Lotto winner has sparked debate after being open about his big win. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A Cape Town man’s decision to speak about his R86m Lotto win has sparked questions about whether you would be able to keep a big money win to yourself.

The jackpot winner said he was overjoyed and will no longer have to wake up early to sell fruit to provide for his family.

“It is amazing. It changed our lives completely overnight. This is what we want, this is what everybody wants.

“There is no pressure on me any more. I am never going to wake up at 3am and go stand in the rain to sell bananas. I am not going to stand in the wind any more. I am not going to push my car when it is stuck in the mornings,” he told eNCA.

The man’s comments sparked debate on whether it is wise to tell anyone about a big lottery win.

Some claimed they would keep it to themselves and carry on with life, while others said they would not be able to resist splurging and flaunting their win.

The man said he is going to invest the money, spend a portion and buy his wife the house he promised.

In June, an unemployed woman in her 50s bagged R31.4m in the Lotto Plus 1 draw, and said she was content with only telling her immediate family about her win.

“I was extremely shocked when I found out I had won. I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way,” she said.

She said she would spend her winnings on her family, invest a portion and give to those who are in need.

A TimesLIVE poll found most readers (64%) would use a Lotto win to pay off debts. More than a quarter (27%) said they would give to family in need and 9% said they would “splurge it on that #SoftLife”.

