×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

US FDA considers offering annual booster shots for Covid-19

07 September 2022 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
It is expected millions of people will receive their bivalent boosters, made by Pfizer and Moderna, in September. File photo.
It is expected millions of people will receive their bivalent boosters, made by Pfizer and Moderna, in September. File photo.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Health officials in the US said the country is considering offering Covid-19 booster shots in a similar fashion to annual influenza vaccines.

According to reports by AFP, the booster shots will be taken annually and are aimed at reducing the emergence of Covid-19 variants. 

The consideration came after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised revised bivalent shots against the original strain of the coronavirus and the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant, which are predominant. 

“We likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual updated Covid-19 shots matched to the circulating strains,” President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci told reporters.

The elderly and those with comorbidities may have to take more shots, with the annual strategy being relooked based on how dire the Covid-19 situation is at a given time. 

People can get their Covid-19 booster at the same time as the flu booster, said Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 coordinator.

“I believe this is why God gave us two arms, one for the flu shot and the other for the Covid shot.”

AFP reported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said projections indicated taking the Covid-19 boosters at rates similar to annual flu could stop as many as 100,000 hospitalisations and 9,000 deaths.

It is expected  millions of people will receive their bivalent boosters, made by Pfizer and Moderna, in September, and are focused especially on people aged 50 and up.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EU regulator backs Omicron-adapted Covid-19 shots

The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday backed two separate Covid-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant and developed by ...
News
5 days ago

Do I need another Covid-19 jab if I've already had two shots and a booster?

According to Professor Alex Welte from the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, immunity from vaccination may not last as long with ...
News
1 month ago

Lockdown restrictions have lifted, so why should I still get a vaccine booster shot?

The cabinet has encouraged vaccinated people to get their booster shots, saying vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  3. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  4. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  5. Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'