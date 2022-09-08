×

South Africa

Lucky escape for house occupants as Joburg arsonist strikes again

08 September 2022 - 11:35
The fire in Melrose was extinguished but it had already spread through the house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio
The fire in Melrose was extinguished but it had already spread through the house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

An arsonist broke into a home in Melrose, Johannesburg, and set the kitchen on fire in the early hours of Thursday.

Extensive damage was caused to the home but the homeowner and a live-in staff member managed to escape without injury, said CAP Security, which responded to the fire.

The break-in occurred at about 4am.

“Once inside, the suspect set the kitchen alight. The homeowner woke up to loud banging and smelt smoke, which resulted in him exiting the property and pressing his panic button which alerted CAP,” it said.

Emergency fire services were dispatched to the scene along with multiple CAP teams and the fire was extinguished, but it had already spread through the house before being doused.

“CAP teams have mobilised at the scene and remain in the vicinity. A full investigation is under way with teams currently working hard utilising all data sources and resources to locate the suspect.”

It said preliminary reports indicate the suspect is the same person involved in previous arson attacks.

“We have expended thousands of hours to find this suspect and will continue to work tirelessly to track and apprehend him.”

READ MORE:

Pupils allegedly torch Durban school over confiscated cellphones

Ndengetho High School pupils set fire to several classrooms after police confiscated about 400 phones during a spot search on Thursday, says the KZN ...
News
2 days ago

Arson suspected at Legal Practice Council offices in Tshwane

Deputy chief of Tshwane emergency services Charles Mabaso said four people sustained minor injuries.
News
3 days ago

Joburg arsonist ‘has set fire to 11 houses over two years’

Police have confirmed they are analysing a string of arson attacks on luxury homes in Joburg’s most expensive suburbs.
News
3 months ago

Latest house fire cannot be ruled out as the work of a ‘lone arsonist’

Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch said a house fire on Friday night in Hurlingham could not be ruled out as being linked to a string of arson attacks on ...
News
3 months ago
