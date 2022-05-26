Victim of Joburg arsonist dies in hospital

Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital after he was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight last month.

Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch told TimesLIVE on Thursday the man’s son had confirmed his father had died on Sunday.

Earlier this month Jovan Andjelopolj told the Sunday Times his father was on a ventilator and could not speak.

“If my dad dies, this is murder.”