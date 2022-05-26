×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Victim of Joburg arsonist dies in hospital

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 May 2022 - 09:27
Security camera footage captured this image of the suspect believed to be linked to arson incidents in Joburg's northern suburbs.
Security camera footage captured this image of the suspect believed to be linked to arson incidents in Joburg's northern suburbs.
Image: Supplied

Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital after he was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight last month.

Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch told TimesLIVE on Thursday the man’s son had confirmed his father had died on Sunday.

Earlier this month Jovan Andjelopolj told the Sunday Times his father was on a ventilator and could not speak.

“If my dad dies, this is murder.”

Sadly the old man who was saved from his burning home by the security guard below,passed away due to his injuries🥲

Posted by Andre Snyman eblockwatch on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

The alleged arsonist, who has been terrorising homeowners in Joburg's wealthy northern suburbs, is still on the loose.

“This death might have been prevented if the community and the police forewarned the residents that there was a trend. They were more concerned about an arrest than prevention,” said Snyman.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Joburg arsonist ‘has set fire to 11 houses over two years’

Police have confirmed they are analysing a string of arson attacks on luxury homes in Joburg’s most expensive suburbs.
News
1 week ago

'Catch Joburg arsonist or someone will die,' police told

An alleged arsonist terrorising homeowners in Joburg's wealthy northern suburbs is becoming increasingly brazen, with a top criminal profiler saying ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R20.5m in Lotto last year is about to lose it all, says Ithuba South Africa
  2. Hillary Gardee murder accused makes U-turn in bid for bail South Africa
  3. ‘You’re not a revolutionary, your brand is built on hate’: Inside Maimane and ... South Africa
  4. Emotional welcome home for Stellenbosch student South Africa
  5. Leading SA economist Mike Schüssler dies of cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings
‘She stole my happiness’: Former husband of Rosemary Ndlovu’s co-accused