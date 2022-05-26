Victim of Joburg arsonist dies in hospital
Elderly Houghton resident Risto Andjelopolj died in hospital after he was assaulted and locked inside his home before it was set alight last month.
Andre Snyman of eBlockwatch told TimesLIVE on Thursday the man’s son had confirmed his father had died on Sunday.
Earlier this month Jovan Andjelopolj told the Sunday Times his father was on a ventilator and could not speak.
“If my dad dies, this is murder.”
Sadly the old man who was saved from his burning home by the security guard below,passed away due to his injuries🥲Posted by Andre Snyman eblockwatch on Tuesday, May 24, 2022
The alleged arsonist, who has been terrorising homeowners in Joburg's wealthy northern suburbs, is still on the loose.
“This death might have been prevented if the community and the police forewarned the residents that there was a trend. They were more concerned about an arrest than prevention,” said Snyman.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.