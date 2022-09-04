New LGBTQI+ guidelines the latest test for schools
Recommendations expected to include advice on a dress code or gender-neutral uniforms for LGBTQI+ pupils, the provision of gender-neutral toilets and allowing pupils to choose a first name that they are comfortable with
04 September 2022 - 00:00
A 12-year-old pupil at a Cape Town school who does not identify as exclusively male or female but wears a girl’s uniform faces constant bullying by classmates...
New LGBTQI+ guidelines the latest test for schools
Recommendations expected to include advice on a dress code or gender-neutral uniforms for LGBTQI+ pupils, the provision of gender-neutral toilets and allowing pupils to choose a first name that they are comfortable with
A 12-year-old pupil at a Cape Town school who does not identify as exclusively male or female but wears a girl’s uniform faces constant bullying by classmates...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos