News

New LGBTQI+ guidelines the latest test for schools

Recommendations expected to include advice on a dress code or gender-neutral uniforms for LGBTQI+ pupils, the provision of gender-neutral toilets and allowing pupils to choose a first name that they are comfortable with

04 September 2022 - 00:00
Prega Govender Journalist

A 12-year-old pupil at a Cape Town school who does not identify as exclusively male or female but wears a girl’s uniform faces constant bullying by classmates...

