South Africa

Seven EMPD officers arrested for 'murder, defeating the ends of justice'

11 September 2022 - 12:40
Ipid has arrested seven EMPD officers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested seven Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers on charges of murder, attempted murder and  defeating the ends of justice.

The five constables and two inspectors are expected to make their first appearance at the Tsakane magistrate's court on Monday.

“It is alleged the officers went into a shack in Langaville extension 6 on September 8, where they found four African males. Two were sleeping and the other two watching TV.

“As the officers entered the shack, two of the occupants in the shack ran outside. Two police officers gave chase, leaving the other officers with the other two males inside the shack,” said Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping.

She said the men inside the shack were allegedly assaulted, heard gunshots outside and one of their friends screaming for help. 

“The two victims went outside to look for their two friends and one was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds on his right leg. The injured victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“On the way to hospital, they met up with the same police officers, stopped and confronted them about the whereabouts of their friend who was still missing. The police allegedly told them they don't know because he ran away.”

Suping said the men opened a case of attempted murder against the officers at the Tsakane police station. While there, they received a phone call explaining that their friend was found dead behind a shack in Langaville.

“The deceased’s body was transported to the Springs pathology services and a postmortem was conducted [on Saturday].

“The officers face a charge of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.”

TimesLIVE

