Q&A with Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile
Armed gangs in Cape Town have brought work on railway lines to a halt and forced Eskom to cut services to its biggest township. Chris Barron asked Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile ...
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Where are your police while gangs with AK-47s terrorise workers fixing railway lines?..
Q&A with Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile
Armed gangs in Cape Town have brought work on railway lines to a halt and forced Eskom to cut services to its biggest township. Chris Barron asked Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile ...
Where are your police while gangs with AK-47s terrorise workers fixing railway lines?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos