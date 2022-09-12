The massive fire at the Denny Mushrooms plant in Shongweni in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday was the second suspected case of arson in two weeks.
eThekwini fire divisional commander Dennis Govender told TimesLIVE on Monday the first fire occurred a week ago.
“It was something small. We put it out. Arson was suspected and I am sure a case of arson was opened,” he said.
Shortly after 5pm on Friday, firefighters were again called out to the facility.
Blaze at Denny Mushrooms was second suspected arson case in two weeks
Image: via Twitter
“When we got there, the fire had spread from the offices to the warehouse. We saved about 60% of the warehouse by extinguishing the blaze but there would be smoke damage,” Govender said.
He said arson was again suspected.
Rumours circulating on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after the company offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand.
Denny Mushrooms confirmed the fire on Monday.
“We are working with authorities to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the fire. We are focused on servicing the needs of our customers to ensure we’re able to meet the demand and quality of the mushrooms. As SA’s largest mushroom supplier, this includes redirecting supply from our Gauteng facility,” the company said.
SA Industrial Commercial and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Simon Munyai said he was aware of the blaze but the union did not have members at Denny Mushrooms in KwaZulu-Natal.
TimesLIVE
