Eiffel Tower will turn lights off earlier to save electricity

In an effort to save electricity, the Eiffel Tower management has decided to switch off the lights that make it glisten at night earlier than the usual time.
According to reports by Bloomberg, the tower lights, which usually go off at 1am, will be switched off more than an hour earlier at 11.45pm.
The Paris town hall is due to make this announcement on Tuesday.
“It’s an eminently symbolic gesture to participate in raising awareness about the need to save energy,” said Jean-François Martins, president of the site operator SETE.
According to the Societe d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel, lighting the iconic French structure represents 4% of its yearly power consumption.
Image: Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images
