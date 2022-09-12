Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62, are each facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.
Seven EMPD officers charged with murder to apply for bail on Wednesday
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Seven Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department officials appeared in the Tsakane magistrate’s court facing charges including murder after the death of a 19-year-old man on Thursday night.
“It is alleged that on September 8, just before midnight, the seven officials raided the house that belonged to one of the complainants. During the raid, a 19-year-old male was killed, and a 29-year-old male was shot,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
The seven were arrested at the weekend after they handed themselves over to the police.
Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62, are each facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.
The defence told the court Raubenheimer has a pending case of malicious damage to property and theft and is appearing at the Boksburg magistrate’s court on September 23.
The matter was postponed until Wednesday for a bail application.
“The state intends to oppose bail in the matter,” Mahanjana said.
