An ANC councillor was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
Mnqobi Victor Molife was the ward 99 councillor in the eThekwini region.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed his murder.
"We plan to issue a statement shortly. We will then give more details after we have met with the family," said ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.
This is a developing story.
eThekwini ANC councillor shot dead
Image: via Facebook
