South Africa

eThekwini ANC councillor shot dead

12 September 2022 - 11:22
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Mnqobi Victor Molife was the ward 99 councillor in the eThekwini region.
Image: via Facebook

An ANC councillor was gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. 

Mnqobi Victor Molife was the ward 99 councillor in the eThekwini region.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed his murder. 

"We plan to issue a statement shortly. We will then give more details after we have met with the family," said ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

