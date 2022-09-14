Group who were with Senzo Meyiwa spent night at his house after shooting

A witnesses to Senzo Meyiwa's death in 2014 spent the night at the footballer's home in Mulbarton after the fatal shooting, the Pretoria high court heard on Wednesday.
Meyiwa shared a house with his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, whose mother owned the house in Vosloorus where he was shot. Two alleged robbers entered, demanding cellphones and money. Meyiwa died after a scuffle with one of them, according to Meyiwa's friend Tumelo Madlala.
Madlala told the court they had returned to the Vosloorus house from the hospital, where fatally wounded Meyiwa had died, and found police looking for clues. The house was cordoned off with crime scene tape.
His cellphone, as well as that of Khumalo and her sister Zandi, were confiscated by police.
Asked what he noticed inside the house, Madlala said his crutches and a hat were on the floor in the kitchen. The black and white hat was scorched. He thought it belonged to the short, dreadlocked intruder who had entered first.
Desperate dash to hospital with Senzo Meyiwa recounted by friend
After spending some time at the house they were escorted to Mulbarton.
“I am not sure about the exact time, but it was in the early hours of [the] morning. We were escorted, we were travelling in Senzo's BMW. I think we were four because I remember Kelly saying she won't stay in that home, she will sell it. I think the mother was there, the child, as well as Zandi.”
He said Khumalo drove the car.
Police arrived at Mulbarton, but Khumalo told the security officers not to let them in. Nevertheless, police entered.
“I think Kelly saw them coming and they wanted to peek through the blinds. She said the lights must be switched off. After the lights were switched off, I don't know who she called. I think a certain order came out and they just left.”
Senzo Meyiwa's friend continues with his testimony
While he was uncertain about the dates, Madlala said music producer Chicco Twala visited while he was in Mulbarton.
“I heard Chicco Twala ask her [Khumalo] if she wants to go on a holiday overseas. She was also asked to leave Meyiwa’s car but refused, stating it belonged to the father of her child.”
Madlala told the court about his recollections while at the police station, where he allegedly argued with Twala's son, Longwe Twala.
“I was fighting with Longwe at the police station. I asked him why he did not give those guys [robbers] the phones. I told him he was not supposed to push them and go out the house but should have given them the phones. Longwe said he ran outside to look for back-up.”
Madlala said he did not recognise anyone during an identity parade.
TimesLIVE
