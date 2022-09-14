×

South Africa

Woman dies in fire in second floor flat — Murder case opened

14 September 2022 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE
A murder case is being investigated after the death of an elderly woman whose apartment caught fire. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/ 123RF

Gqeberha police are investigating a case of murder after the death of a 65-year-old woman who was found in her burning apartment.

The second-floor apartment at Fernkloof in Park Drive was ablaze when police responded at 8am. Her partially burnt body was found in the bedroom, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu.

“The investigation started as an inquest. However, evidence collected at the scene of the fire suggest there could be foul play.”

The victim's vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned in Victoria Drive by police on Tuesday afternoon.

Naidu said the woman cannot be named until her next of kin are traced.

TimesLIVE

