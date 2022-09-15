Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation into a fire that engulfed a municipal building in Bushbuckridge in the early hours of Wednesday.
Security guards were on duty when they heard a loud bang coming from the building at about 2am, said Col Donald Mdhluli. Several offices were burnt, including those of finance and internal audit staff.
“Some beer bottles that were stuffed with cotton wool were discovered and these items were seized to form part of the investigation,” he said.
“No casualties were reported and the cost of the damage will be revealed as the investigation progresses.”
TimesLIVE
Fire engulfs municipal building in Bushbuckridge, police launch probe
Image: 123R/Ivan Kmit
