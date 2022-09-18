×

South Africa

Five SANDF members killed in collision with tree in Mpumalanga

18 September 2022 - 16:34
Five members of the SANDF were killed in a crash on Saturday. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave/Sowetan

Five members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) were killed when their vehicle collided with a tree on Saturday in Mpumalanga.

Spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the military was saddened by the loss of the members who were part of 9 SA Infantry Battalion (9 SAI BN) deployed under Operation CORONA (border safeguarding) in the province.

“The members were travelling from Zonstral to Macadamia Operational Base along the Coopersdal Road when their vehicle lost control after the front tyre burst and collided with a tree,” he said.

He said all five occupants were declared dead on the scene. Their next of kin had been informed and an investigation into the crash was under way.

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, the chief of the SANDF, members of the military command council and the SANDF as a whole mourned the passing of “these patriotic soldiers and convey their sincere condolences to the families of the deceased”.

TimesLIVE

