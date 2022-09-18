Gauteng's health department raised concerns on Sunday over the continued attacks on emergency medical service (EMS) personnel responding to calls.
Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said some EMS personnel, known as the Green Angels, were recently robbed of their belongings at gunpoint while waiting at a filling station for a security escort to attend to a call at the Angelo squatter camp in Boksburg.
“These incidents do not only put lives of the Green Angels in danger but make it difficult for them to provide emergency medical services to those who desperately need it,” he said.
There have been 11 incidents this year, including an attempted sexual assault and high-jacking, an ambulance being stoned and armed robberies.
“This adds to the 12 incidents recorded in 2021,” he said.
Health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi said her department would continue to raise awareness about the scourge, and engage communities and security clusters on ways to curb the attacks.
“It is commendable that the team remains highly committed to serving the people of Gauteng and therefore we appeal to local communities to work with law enforcement agencies to bring an end to the attacks on emergency personnel,” said Mokgethi.
More than 490,000 calls were received by the Gauteng EMS communication centre between September 2021 and August 2022.
Communities were urged to come forward with information to help police investigating attacks on EMS personnel.
Gauteng health condemns attacks on emergency medical service staff
