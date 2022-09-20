×

South Africa

WATCH | 'We’re gonna fail this year': Student shares struggles of load-shedding

20 September 2022 - 07:00
A university student fears he may fail his exams because of the power cuts.
Image: TikTok/Screenshot

As South Africans battle load-shedding, a university student fears failing his exams because of power cuts. 

In a viral TikTok video, Gift Kelton Bozekana said he was going to fail his exams because his laptop only works when it’s plugged in.

“Eskom, Eskom, our laptops are like fridges. They only work when they are plugged in,” said Bozekana, bemoaning the dark days of load-shedding

“Hayi, we’re gonna fail this year, bethunana.”

Watch the video below:

The video garnered more than 70,000 likes and has been viewed more than 750,000 times by many users who shared his frustration.

“Our laptops are on life support,” wrote one user. 

“My laptop has turned into a desktop too,” wrote another. 

Load-shedding to continue

Eskom pushed load-shedding to stage 6 on Sunday after a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations tripped.

According to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, there is a risk of going beyond stage 6 load-shedding. “There is a risk and we need to prepare for this risk and hence the urgent need to replenish our [emergency] reserves,” he said.

There was a high likelihood of load-shedding continuing at stage 6 at the start of the week as diesel supplies needed to operate open cycle gas turbine peaking plants — and pumped storage scheme dam levels — were replenished.

“We will definitely have a high stage of load-shedding this week,” said de Ruyter.

Later on Monday, Eskom said load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight.

“Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned, but unfortunately [we] had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. Load-shedding will thus be reduced to stage 5 at midnight.”

