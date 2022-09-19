×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight

19 September 2022 - 16:16 By TimesLIVE
The return of a number of generation units will enable Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
The return of a number of generation units will enable Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/JAKUB GOJDA

Load-shedding will be reduced to stage 5 at midnight on Monday after the return of some generation units.

Listen:

“Overnight a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal were returned, but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. This means we will be able to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 at midnight,” Eskom said on Monday afternoon.

The power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding on Sunday morning after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations.

Eskom said planned outages were at 5,411MW and breakdowns at 16,326MW.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | How Eskom burnt through R7.7bn in diesel in 5 months and other stage 6 shockers

On Sunday, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the power utility has 'just about' used up its emergency diesel supply for the financial year.
News
1 hour ago

Load-shedding may lead to water shortages, Tshwane residents warned

The City of Tshwane on Monday warned that the upper stages of load-shedding could lead to water outages, particularly in high-lying areas.
News
2 hours ago

POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa returning to SA amid load-shedding?

Will the president's return make any difference?
News
4 hours ago

Eskom warns 'high stages' of load-shedding will continue this week

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter conceded during a briefing on SA’s energy crisis on Sunday that “given the current performance of our coal fleet we cannot ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...