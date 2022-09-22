EX-BLF secretary-general apologises for hurtful comments after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

The equality court found the comments made by Maasdorp and Dubasi amounted to hate speech and ordered, as part of the remedy, that both apologise and that their apologies be communicated to the public by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).
TimesLIVE
Former Black First Land First (BLF) deputy secretary-general Zwelakhe Dubasi has apologised for utterances he made after the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy which claimed the lives of four pupils in 2019.
But the party's national spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp, has yet to issue an apology.
The two were ordered to apologise by the equality court in March for comments they made on social media about white children who died when a bridge collapsed at the Vanderbijlpark school.
The court also ordered the two to pay the families of the deceased children R50,000 each within 30 days.
The court action was instituted by Solidarity and the victims' families. They had argued the pair had made comments celebrating the children's deaths that had propagated racial hatred.
