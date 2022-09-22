×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

EX-BLF secretary-general apologises for hurtful comments after Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

But SAHRC has not received an apology from BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp

22 September 2022 - 06:37
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Flowers and messages from classmates at Hoërskool Driehoek mourned the pupils killed and injured in the February 2019 walkway bridge collapse.
Flowers and messages from classmates at Hoërskool Driehoek mourned the pupils killed and injured in the February 2019 walkway bridge collapse.
Image: File/ Iavan Pijoos

Former Black First Land First (BLF) deputy secretary-general Zwelakhe Dubasi has apologised for utterances he made after the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy which claimed the lives of four pupils in 2019.

But the party's national spokesperson, Lindsay Maasdorp, has yet to issue an apology. 

The two were ordered to apologise by the equality court in March for comments they made on social media about white children who died when a bridge collapsed at the Vanderbijlpark school.

The court also ordered the two to pay the families of the deceased children R50,000 each within 30 days.

The court action was instituted by Solidarity and the victims' families. They had argued the pair had made comments celebrating the children's deaths that had propagated racial hatred.

Joy over children's deaths: BLF's Lindsay Maasdorp says he'll be in court this time

BLF will be in court for the racial hatred case launched by trade union Solidarity against the party and its spokesman, Lindsay Maasdorp.
News
3 years ago

The equality court found the comments made by Maasdorp and Dubasi amounted to hate speech and ordered, as part of the remedy, that both apologise and that their apologies be communicated to the public by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

On Wednesday, the SAHRC shared Dubasi's apology letter dated April 28.

In it, he said he took full responsibility for the comments he made. 

“The overall goal of my apology is to restore peace and promote social harmony in the broader society,” Dubasi said. 

“I am acknowledging the harm done and apologise unconditionally as a right and critical step in making proper amends for the wounds I have inflicted on the families of the deceased children, Human Rights Commission and the broader society.”

The commission said it had not received an apology from Maasdorp.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hate speech: BLF duo must pay R50,000 to families of school tragedy

The equality court has declared comments made by two BLF members about the Driehoek school tragedy hate speech and ordered them to pay damages to the ...
News
6 months ago

Equality Court must decide on hate speech case it did not rule on

A court does not enjoy the power not to decide a case that is properly brought before it, nor may it declare its own proceedings to be a nullity, the ...
News
1 year ago

About turn: Solidarity wants BLF hate speech court order to remain in force

Judge ruled the utterances were hate speech, but then pronounced his own judgment to be ‘a nullity’
News
1 year ago

I saw Driehoek horror: ‘Children fell from above’

Pupils of Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark will return to school on Wednesday for the first time since the collapse of a concrete walkway killed ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates South Africa
  2. Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini's 'faithful steward' gunned down after reed ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN South Africa
  4. IN PICS | KZN's big freeze as snow blankets interior South Africa
  5. Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding condom receipt South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked