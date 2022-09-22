Free State HOD and others in court over corruption related to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela museum

Tsoarelo Malakoane, a former Free State head of department of sports, arts and culture, five other people and two companies appeared before the Welkom magistrate’s court to face fraud and corruption charges on Wednesday.
Malakoane, who is now head of department of education in the province, appeared with Monyane Sefantsi, 53, Eunice Aaron, 55, Lodewikus Celliers, 80, Lebogang Sebeela, 47, Georgia Thubane, 47, and companies Architect Amalgamation and Architects Celliers Greyvenstein CC.
They are facing 20 charges relating to a contract that was awarded to the companies unlawfully for the development of the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Museum in Brandfort.
“The state alleges that on 20 and 21 July 2008, the Free State department of sports, arts and culture, Lejweleputswa district municipality and Masilonyane local municipality signed an agreement for the development of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Museum.
“Lejweleputswa municipality was appointed as the implementing agent and the department of sports was responsible for making the money available,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe
Money for Winnie museum is 'not missing': Magashule
Shuping said Malakoane and Sebeela, as the head of department and supply chain director respectively, authorised for the money to be paid to Lejweleputsa as the implementing agent.
Sefantsi, as the municipal manager of Lejweleputswa, paid around R500,000 to Architect Amalgamation without following proper procurement processes, Shuping said. Architect Amalgamation was not registered with the SA Council for the Architectural Profession at the time the contract was awarded.
“Sefantsi later left the municipality and was replaced by Aaron as the municipal manager. Aaron paid around R204,000 to Architects Celliers Greyvenstein CC despite knowing that the municipality does not have a lawful contract with the company.”
As a result, Shuping said, R704,000 was paid to the two companies without a lawful contract. The companies did not render any service for the money that was paid to them.
Aaron was granted bail of R3,000. Cilliers got R10,000 bail. Sefatsi, Thubane, Sebeela and Malakoane were each granted bail of R20,000
The case was postponed until November 11.
