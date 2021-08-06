Politics

Free State town of Brandfort renamed Winnie Mandela

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa gazetted the name change on Friday.

06 August 2021
The minister of arts and culture has gazetted the renaming of Brandfort as Winnie Mandela.
The small town of Brandfort in the Free State will be renamed Winnie Mandela.

“I, Nathi Mthethwa, minister of sport, arts and culture, officially approved the following geographical name, in terms of section 10 (2) of the South African Geographical Names Council Act (Act No 118 of 1998),” reads the gazette.

The late struggle stalwart Winnie Mandela was banished to the small town by the apartheid government in 1977. She lived there until the mid-1980s, when she returned to her home in Soweto.

The town is about 350km from Johannesburg.

The department of arts & culture said the name change was one of the ways that the department is honouring Winnie Mandela’s legacy.

“It is pivotal that our geographical names reflect the history of such icons,” the department said in a statement.

