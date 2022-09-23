WATCH | Pretoria student murdered for cellphone: Who was 'humble' Thapelo Menwe?

Twenty-three-year-old student Thapelo Menwe was walking back to his Pretoria University residence in Hatfield in the early hours of September 10 when he was approached from behind by a man wielding a gun.

Menwe was in his post-graduate year of internal auditing at UP and had been studying hard to pass and move onto a job.

A standoff ensued and CCTV footage of the incident shows Menwe appearing to refuse to hand over his valuables. Seconds later the attacker shoots Menwe in the upper body and he falls to the ground. The man rifles through Menwe's pockets and steals his cellphone before making a run for it.

But in a stroke of luck, private security and police apprehended the alleged shooter and his getaway driver directly after the attack.

Sadly, Menwe died shortly after the attack.

“Nobody deserves to die like that. He was such a good person,” said childhood friend Keamogetse Rakgoale, who attended high school with Menwe in his hometown of Zeerust, North West.

“I remember the last weekend I saw him, I was telling someone, 'Thapelo is the best person ever. Like, if you have a problem with Thapelo, you are the problem,'” said Rakgoale in a video interview with TimesLIVE.