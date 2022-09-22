×

Attorney accused of cheating client out of R1.8m RAF payout

22 September 2022 - 07:50
An attorney allegedly created a false reference to pretend the RAF money was paid to the client, but pocketed the money herself. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

An attorney arrested for allegedly defrauding her client out of a R1.8m Road Accident Fund claim payout has been released on bail of R25,000 at the Middelburg magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga.

The 41-year-old was arrested by the Hawks in Pretoria on Tuesday for fraud and theft.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said a man had appointed the attorney's firm to handle a claim on behalf of his minor child who was involved in a serious accident.

The claim was successful and the funds were paid into the attorney's trust account.

The attorney allegedly falsely created a reference on the pretence the money had been transferred to the father. Instead, the attorney transferred the money into another bank account, said the Hawks.

The case was postponed to December 5.

