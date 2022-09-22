An attorney arrested for allegedly defrauding her client out of a R1.8m Road Accident Fund claim payout has been released on bail of R25,000 at the Middelburg magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga.
The 41-year-old was arrested by the Hawks in Pretoria on Tuesday for fraud and theft.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said a man had appointed the attorney's firm to handle a claim on behalf of his minor child who was involved in a serious accident.
The claim was successful and the funds were paid into the attorney's trust account.
The attorney allegedly falsely created a reference on the pretence the money had been transferred to the father. Instead, the attorney transferred the money into another bank account, said the Hawks.
The case was postponed to December 5.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Attorney accused of cheating client out of R1.8m RAF payout
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal
An attorney arrested for allegedly defrauding her client out of a R1.8m Road Accident Fund claim payout has been released on bail of R25,000 at the Middelburg magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga.
The 41-year-old was arrested by the Hawks in Pretoria on Tuesday for fraud and theft.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said a man had appointed the attorney's firm to handle a claim on behalf of his minor child who was involved in a serious accident.
The claim was successful and the funds were paid into the attorney's trust account.
The attorney allegedly falsely created a reference on the pretence the money had been transferred to the father. Instead, the attorney transferred the money into another bank account, said the Hawks.
The case was postponed to December 5.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Businessman gets 13 years’ jail time for fraud and failing to submit tax returns
Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning
Vat fraudster sentenced to 15 years in jail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos