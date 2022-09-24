High court finds Eastern Cape municipality liable after mayor’s guard shoots boy, 5

“He then also heard his friend Melikhaya calling him and imploring his help. When he opened his front door, he saw that Melikhaya had been pushed against an aloe bush next to his fence by an unknown assailant.

“The assailant was holding onto Melikhaya with his left hand and was clutching a knife in the other. He noticed blood on Melikhaya’s left shoulder. He shouted at the assailant to release Melikhaya but he instead moved closer to the gate, still holding onto Melikhaya and wielding the knife in a threatening manner. The assailant then boldly moved towards the gate and tried to open it. At that stage, he was about seven paces away.”

The judgment stated that Tukani ran into the house to fetch his firearm.

“When he returned, he saw that the assailant was still holding Melikhaya, but was moving away from the gate. He fired a warning shot into the air.

“After he fired another warning shot, the assailant released Melikhaya and started moving further in the direction of the gate. Mr Tukani then fired a third shot into the ground next to the assailant’s left leg, causing him to flee.

“He said that he had fired the shot at an angle into the tarred road and had seen sparks fly from where the bullet had struck the tar. He assumed the bullet must have ricocheted and penetrated the Martin residence.”

Tukani said that while attending to Melikhaya, he heard people screaming that a bullet had hit a child at the Martins' home and hurried to assist.

He stated that he asked a neighbour to take the child to hospital, went home to dress, and then went to the hospital to see how the child was doing.