South Africa

Former municipal manager in court for alleged unlawful R2.4m tender

20 September 2022 - 07:10
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A former municipal manager of the Bojanala municipality in the North West was arrested on Saturday and appeared in court on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A former municipal manager of Bojanala district municipality in the North West appeared before the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday on two counts of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Pogisho Patrick Shikwane, 51, was arrested by the Hawks on Saturday,

“It is alleged that on December 8 2017 while serving as an acting municipal manager, the accused irregularly appointed a company called Big Time Strategic Consultants to provide information and communication technology (ICT) audit services and development of an ICT strategy for the municipality for over R2.4m,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

It is alleged the services were not rendered to the municipality but more than R2.4m was paid to Big Time Strategic Consultants.

Rikhotso said Shikwane is accused of failing to ensure the municipality's resources were used effectively, efficiently and economically.

The case was postponed until next Monday for disclosure and bail was set at R10,000.

