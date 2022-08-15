Corruption case against ANC Amathole secretary, 17 others reinstated

The corruption charges against ANC Amathole regional secretary Thembalethu “Teris” Ntutu and 17 others, including businesspeople, their companies as well as former and current employees of Mnquma local municipality, have been reinstated.
The NPA said 15 of the accused briefly appeared in the Mthatha high court on Monday and the case was postponed until September 9 for case-flow management.
The accused, Theory Mhlangabezi Mbandamana, Big Event Boy, Ntutu, Zanele Patience Mbewu, Regis Masuku, RPS Engineering CC Ilangabi, Luleka Nonyongo, Lubabalo Majingolo, Amanda Ntamo, Dunyiswa Olga Mrwetyana, Viwe Phindile Madolo, Sakhumzi Mxiwodumo Madubela, Lusindiso Patric Boya, Kulile Clock, Primrose Vuyokazi Zameka Ganya, Grase Tasana and Ivy Sikhulu Nqwena face charges of corruption and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.
The charges relate to the irregular awarding of contracts and gratifications received by some of the accused.
The contracts are a R24m turnkey electrification project awarded to RPS Engineering CC/RPS Ilangabi and the supply and delivery of cleaning equipment for one year awarded to Big Event Boy to the value of R10m by the Mnquma municipality.
NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused first appeared on February 16 2017 and the case was postponed numerous times, not at the instance of the state.
“The case was struck off the court roll last year. The state was to reinstate it in April this year. However, the accused successfully challenged it on a technicality that the summonses were not properly served on them as they were signed by the deputy director of public prosecutions instead of the director of public prosecutions,” Tyali said.
When the case was re-enrolled on Monday, three accused Masuku, Tasana and Nqwena, were not present in court and warrants for their arrest were issued but stayed until the next sitting.
TimesLIVE
