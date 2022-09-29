While you are more likely to hear about celebrities and prominent public figures being targeted by cybercrimes, the truth is phone hacking can happen to anyone.
Your data is sensitive on your cellphone, and could make you a prime target for hackers.
Here are tips to make your smartphone hack-proof:
Avoid public Wi-Fi
Avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi in restaurants, hotels and airports.
Hackers often target bank accounts.
Get a VPN to stay safe. It encrypts all information sent from your device through a public Wi-Fi network, and hides your device’s IP address. That way, even if the data is intercepted, it is useless because the hacker won’t be able to decipher the information.
Update your phone
Many hackers see this as an opportunity to take advantage of vulnerable outdated systems. Updates are a way for developers to fix problems and patch security issues.
Enable password and biometrics
Biometrics are safer than passwords because they are more difficult to hack.
If your device doesn’t have Face ID or a fingerprint scanner, avoid using simple and guessable passwords like birthdays, pet and partner names and favourite colour.
Make sure you change your password every three to six months month, and use eight to 12 characters.
Keep your info secure: Three ways to hack-proof your cellphone
