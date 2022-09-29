Lifestyle

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies in Los Angeles at 59

29 September 2022 - 07:39 By Reuters
US rapper Coolio has died. File photo.
US rapper Coolio has died. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio died on Wednesday after being found unresponsive at a friend's Los Angeles home, the New York Times reported. He was 59.

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr, was best known for his 1995 single Gangsta's Paradise, from the album of the same name.

That song, a massive hit featured in the film Dangerous Minds, won a Grammy Award for best rap solo performance the following year.

The rapper died at about 5pm at a local hospital, his manager Jarez Posey told the Times.

Posey told the paper that Ivey had earlier been found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend's home.

There were no immediate reports on the cause of death.

Ivey, who was born in Pennsylvania in 1963, began performing as part of the West Coast hip-hop scene after moving to Compton, California.

He released his debut album, It Takes a Thief, in 1994, scoring a top 10 hit with the single Lakeside.

MORE:

Meyiwa case postponed as crucial witness from Durban is yet to arrive in Pretoria

The family of slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa say testimony revealed in his murder trial thus far has led to them feeling let down by the SA Police ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'RHOJ' star Christall Kay mourns death of Olivia Newton-John

"She really inspired me so much in terms of my music dreams"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Tems, LKG, Sphokuhle N: Best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Rocketman at the White House: Bidens host Elton John for South Lawn soirée Lifestyle
  3. From refugee to gardener to winemaker: the story behind Tongai wines Food
  4. At your age, what's the best medical plan? Health & Sex
  5. Old dogs, new tricks: research reveals how adults learn best Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: Four months of denials and pressure for Ramaphosa to explain farm ...
'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans