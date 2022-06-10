Scammers are buying SA passports, bank cards & e-mails 'cheap, cheap'

South Africans' vulnerability to cybercrime has been highlighted with the discovery that passports, identity documents, bank cards and e-mail information is on sale on “the dark web” for under R200 — among the cheapest in the world.

This is according to a study by cybersecurity company NordVPN, which analysed the dark web market valued at $17.3m (R270.4m). Among the items found were passports and personal IDs, payment card data, online accounts, bank account logins and crypto accounts, as well as other personal data from more than 50 countries.

A SA passport or ID card can be purchased for as little as R156, the fourth cheapest in the world.

Researchers also discovered SA payment card data sold on the market with an average price of R143.

SA personal e-mail data costs R156 per batch — also among the lowest in the world.

Crypto wallets and investment accounts cost more than bank accounts. With an average price of R6,158, the most expensive crypto account data is from Binance, followed by Kraken (R6,001) and Crypto.com (R5,470), according to the report.